Five Maryland restaurants, including four in Baltimore, make OpenTable's Top 100 brunch restaurants

Looking for a vetted restaurant to enjoy Mother’s Day brunch this weekend?

According to more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews, five Maryland restaurants have made the company’s 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018.

The Food Market in Hampden, Gertrude’s in Charles Village, Rusty Scupper in the Inner Harbor, and James Beard Award-winning Woodberry Kitchen in Clipper Mill all made the list from the Baltimore area. Rockville’s Tower Oaks Lodge gives Maryland its fifth Top 100 finisher.

“Mother’s Day is the single busiest day of the year for group dining,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable chief dining officer, in a prepared statement. “With family-friendly dining times and inventive menus, a celebratory brunch at any of this year’s winning restaurants makes honoring the mom in your life easy -- and delicious.”

The top family-friendly brunch spots around the country include options from 24 states and Washington, D.C.

The list was crafted from verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 45,000 restaurants collected between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018.

OpenTable released the list Tuesday morning.

