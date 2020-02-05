Five Important Trends Impacting the Food and Beverage Industry Outlined in quench 2020 Food & Beverage Trends Report

Annual quench report has been serving up the future of food & beverage since 2009

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In its 11tth annual food and beverage trends report, food and beverage marketing agency quench outlines five important trends that are shaping the future of the food and beverage industry, including “Disaster Farming,” “Hypercustomization” and “Restaurants Without Restaurants.” The 2020 report is expected to continue to demonstrate the agency’s accuracy in forecasting these trends over the past decade.

Each of the five trends is substantiated by three deeply researched microtrends. As an example, “Disaster Farming” assesses the status of industrial agriculture and why current practices need to be overhauled in order to meet future demand. The supporting microtrends point to such cutting-edge solutions as indoor, robotic and vertical farming techniques; using gene editing to create new high-yield, disease-resistant vegetables and grains; and converting carbon dioxide into complete proteins, among others.

“Our process requires a full year of research, after which we vet our findings with our clients, food writers and critics and other industry sources,” said Marie Gorman, the quench researcher who leads the effort. “This year, we’re seeing a shift from changes at the individual level to changes at the systemic level, as the industry attempts to plan for an uncertain future dictated by outside forces, such as climate change and consumers’ faith in institutions.”

The PDF of the report can be found at www.quenchagency.com/trends . quench experts are available to discuss the 2020 trends and what they indicate for the food and beverage industry. The trends identified in past quench reports that have maintained or escalated in relevance are also available upon request.

