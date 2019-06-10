Five Guys Veteran Forms King Street Advisors with Fransmart

Top Franchise Development Firm Partners with Experienced Consultant to Support Emerging Franchisors

Alexandria, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Fransmart, the leading franchise development firm in the country, announced today that it has teamed up with veteran Five Guys Burgers & Fries executive Mauricio Romero to form King Street Advisors. Mauricio will serve as a consultant to support franchise expansion efforts for the firm’s impressive roster of emerging franchisors. Mauricio brings over ten years of franchise development and operations experience to his new role with King Street Advisors.

Previously, Mauricio was a Divisional Vice President for the U.S. Western Region for Five Guys Burgers & Fries, where he oversaw 67 franchise groups with over 580 units and $790 million in annual sales. Over the course of ten years, Mauricio helped grow the brand from only 68 units into almost 1400 locations throughout the Western U.S. and Canada.

“Having Mauricio enhance our toolbox and coach our brands will be an incredible asset for all of Fransmart’s emerging franchisors,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart and partner in King Street Advisors. “Five Guys Burgers & Fries is one of the most successful restaurant franchises of the last decade, and with Mauricio’s expertise and invaluable experience, we are confident that we’ll see similar results for our new restaurant concepts.”

Known as the top franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened over 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and more than 35 countries.

The firm (through its affiliate Kitchen Fund) has invested in Sweetgreen, Cava, by Chloe, and launched franchising for top brands such as Five Guys, QDOBA and The Halal Guys, among others. Fransmart also manages development for a dozen emerging restaurant franchise brands, and often receives requests from large restaurant companies, private equity groups and smaller emerging chains for consulting and advisory services. With its decade long track record of successes, only Fransmart understands and fulfills the needs of a brand to support ongoing success for both franchisors and their franchisees.

“Thanks to my experience at Five Guys, I know firsthand what it takes to launch a successful restaurant franchise from its early stages of growth into a national brand,” said Mauricio Romero, King Street Advisors consultant. “I look forward to joining King Street Advisors’s team of leading franchise operations professionals and working with top emerging franchise concepts that are in line with evolving customer tastes and ahead of industry trends.”

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

