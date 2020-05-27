Five dead, 23 wounded in Chicago shootings

A 5-year-old girl and two teenage boys were shot Tuesday night on the Southwest Side. They made up three of 23 people injured in shootings since the end of the Memorial Day weekend.







After the deadly holiday weekend that left 10 dead and at least 40 injured, violence and warm weather continued Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Five men were killed in four separate shootings around the city: West Side, Far South Side, Northwest Side and South Side.