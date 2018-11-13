Fishbowl to Launch Upgrade to Promotions Manager

New Rewards Manager Provides Enhanced Loyalty Offering

Alexandria, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Fishbowl Inc., the leading data, marketing and analytics provider for the restaurant industry, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Rewards Manager.

A loyalty product built upon the foundation of the company’s industry leading Promotions Manager, the new product features real-time promotion validation, verification of loyalty status and award points, as well as guest messaging that provides information on a comprehensive range of promotional options.

According to Fishbowl clients, the new data-driven Rewards Manager is a sound outgrowth of their existing product. “As a Promotions Manager client for over three years, we have relied on Fishbowl to help us create, track, and report on individual promotion redemptions. We appreciate the insight that this platform brings us now and look forward to seeing the product continue to evolve,” said James Pritchard, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC.

The Fishbowl Promotions Manager product has long-served as the industry’s most comprehensive closed-loop promotions tracking tool with the ability to track individual redemptions, prevent fraud, and deploy promotions in a variety of forms. The Rewards Manager solution is an enhancement to each of those components and allows for a variety of reward redemptions. Existing Promotions Manager clients will receive a special incentive for upgrading.

“The new upgrade enables restaurant operators and marketers to have the valuable resources they need to build appreciated loyalty programs, and gain an edge in a very competitive market,” said, Daniel Dreymann, Chief Product Officer for Fishbowl Inc. “Loyalty programs can now be customized to meet the specific needs and preferences of guests and it includes multiple options for program schemes, points rules, and reward redemption. All this is built on top of our Promotions Manager’s robust POS integration.”

Fishbowl enables restaurants to know their guests’ dining, spending, and engagement patterns, so they can develop contextual and personalized communications and offers, create greater engagement and drive top-line, in-store growth. It is a company that manages the industry’s largest guest database with over 160 million opt-in members, and delivers more than 8 billion emails and messages each year on behalf of clients.

As part of the comprehensive Fishbowl Guest Management Platform which facilitates engagement, loyalty, and insights, these integrated tools enable marketers to create personalized experiences with guests that cultivate authentic loyalty.

About Fishbowl

Fishbowl, Inc. empowers restaurants to succeed in a changing digital, data and device environment by delivering unique solutions developed specifically for the food-service industry. Our Fishbowl Guest Management Platform, expert analytic consulting and industry leading agency services utilize data-driven insights gained across thousands of our restaurant clients. Through these solutions, Fishbowl enables restaurants to make enlightened decisions, engage guests, increase brand loyalty and accelerate same-store sales. Relied on by more than 70,000 restaurant locations to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in Silicon Valley, Dallas, U.K., and India. For more information, please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.