Fishbowl, Inc. Opens Nominations for Emerging Brands of 2018

Alexandria, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Fishbowl, Inc., a leading provider of analytics and marketing strategies for the restaurant industry, has opened the nomination period for its annual “Emerging Brands” report. The report identifies brands that are best positioned for success in the coming year as identified through detailed social media analytics. The brands on this list have been shown to deliver impressive growth numbers over the previous year, with innovative and unique concepts that consumers love. Consumers generally become quickly invested in the growth of these brands in a way that quickly drives brand loyalty and awareness. Restaurant concepts such as Mendocino Farms and Shake Shack have experienced this effect, and have been previously recognized as emerging brands.

To participate in nominating an emerging brand, take Fishbowl’s online survey, where you can rate and discuss emerging brand names and restaurant trends, rank factors contributing to your preferences and give opinions on which market segment will be eventually shown to have captured consumers’ hearts in the biggest fashion for 2018.

Last year’s full top 30 Emerging Brands list included Sweetgreen, VERTS Mediterranean Grill, and Xi’ian Famous Foods.

“In the five years that we have been producing the Emerging Brands report, we have enjoyed watching many of the brands live up to our predictions. Several have become fixtures in the restaurant landscape,” said Mike Lukianoff, Fishbowl’s Chief Analytics Officer. “The success of these brands reinforces the value of social media and reviews as both instrumental to restaurant visitation and as a research tool to understand the ever-changing tastes of consumers. It will be interesting to see which brands, segments and trends rise to the top this year.”

Fishbowl’s social media analysis tools provide a key component in the suite of analytical capabilities that Fishbowl delivers to restaurants. They provide clients with detailed insights about customer experiences, preferences, buying behaviors, and then in turn can provide custom recommendations on menu management and item pricing based on those results. Fishbowl offers comprehensive analytics suite solutions that change the way customer data is received, understood, and leveraged.

About Fishbowl

Fishbowl is the industry leader in equipping restaurants to develop lasting relationships with their guests. Through its customer-relationship management platform, unparalleled analytics and best-in-class professional services, Fishbowl enables restaurants to better understand their guests’ behavior and preferences, develop contextual and personalized communications, and create greater engagement so they can drive top-line, in-store growth. Relied on by more than 70,000 restaurant locations to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in Silicon Valley, Dallas, New York, the U.K., and India. For more information, please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

