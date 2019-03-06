Fish and chips, shrimp pasta and lobster tails: 14 menus to try during Lent

Many Christians mark Lent, the time between Ash Wednesday and Easter, by avoiding eating meat altogether or by abstaining on Fridays, leading to an abundance of vegetarian and fish-focused specials and menus meant to provide a delicious alternative. No matter your tradition, you can enjoy the offerings at these 14 spots.

The Aberdeen Tap

440 N. Aberdeen St., 312-929-3845

The West Town tavern serves house-made fish and chips as an off-menu special, but you can get it for $12 every Friday during Lent.

Artango Bar & Steakhouse

4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441

A $45 three-course menu includes vegetarian empanadas, seafood pasta with creamy saffron sauce and flan. The Lincoln Square restaurant also hosts tango performances from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays.

Bernie’s

660 N. Orleans St., 312-624-9892

Octopus accompanied by potato croquettes, salsa verde and garlic aioli ($16) and fettuccine with shrimp and pickled Fresno chiles ($19) are added to the menu as Seafood Friday Features at the River North restaurant.

Bub City

435 N. Clark St., 312-610-4200

The Near North restaurant uses Moody Tongue’s Bub City Gold for beer-battered crispy fried haddock served with waffle fries and tartar sauce for $14.95 on Fridays.

Catch 35

35 W. Wacker Drive, 312-346-3500

A Lent Fish Frenzy menu offered daily at the Loop restaurant through April 19 includes grilled Atlantic salmon, shrimp and asparagus with a yuzu beurre blanc ($19), and seafood cioppino made with haddock, mussels, shrimp, fennel, pappardelle pasta and sourdough croutons ($22).

Dark Horse Tap & Grille

3443 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-248-4400

Enjoy a plate of beer-battered fish and chips with any Goose Island draft for $10. The Lakeview bar also hosts a raffle at 9 p.m. every Friday during Lent, awarding two tickets to a tour at Goose Island in Fulton Market.

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322

Start with $1 oysters offered from 5 to 6 p.m. then stick around for the Noble Square spot’s Friday fish fry, which includes a platter of fried shrimp, fried oysters, fried fish, hush puppies and French fries for $38.

Funkenhausen

1709 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4727

Some 17th century German monks went on an all-beer diet during Lent and the West Town restaurant celebrates them with a $15 Monkenhausen special featuring a 10-ounce Ayinger doppelbock served with a porchetta tartine made with toasted rye bread, cornichons, frisee and pickled mustard seeds. The deal is available only at the bar throughout Lent — it’s obviously not a meatless option, but hey, there’s beer.

III Forks

180 N. Field Blvd., 312-938-4303

The steakhouse expands its fish entrees, serving salmon with tarragon chimichurri ($35), Chilean sea bass ($46) and scallops with corn succotash and lemon beurre blanc ($37).

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E. Superior St., 312-266-0400

The Near North sports bar offers a trio of Friday specials for $12.95: crispy fried cauliflower tossed in house-made buffalo sauce, a portobello Reuben made with mushrooms rubbed with pastrami spice blend, and a beer-battered cod sandwich served with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Mac’s Wood Grilled

1801 W. Division St., 773-782-4400

Beer-battered cod is served with crispy hand-cut fries and tartar sauce for $12 Fridays at the Wicker Park bar.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

65 E. Wacker Place, 312-201-0410 and 1050 N. State St., 312-266-4820

Dig into two steamed lobster tails for $39 during Friday dinners at the restaurant’s two Chicago locations.

Shaw’s Crab House

21 E. Hubbard St., 312-527-2722

Try fish fry styles from around the country, including an East Coast fish fry featuring oysters, clams, calamari, slaw and fries, and a Cajun version featuring blackened redfish with crawfish sauce, red beans and rice, fried sweet corn, and jalapeño hush puppies. Whatever you choose, the $25 Friday lunch menu includes a cup of New England-style clam chowder and a mini-slice of key lime pie.

Tuman’s Tap & Grill

2159 W. Chicago Ave., 773-782-1400

The Ukrainian Village bar offers $13 fish and chips with tartar sauce on Fridays.

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »