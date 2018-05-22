First Watch opening breakfast restaurant with booze in east Orlando

Breakfast restaurant First Watch is opening its first Central Florida location serving alcohol in east Orlando on Monday.

The new, bigger restaurant format will be the first to have alcoholic cocktails like vodka kale tonic, mimosas and bloody Marys. It will also serve beer, wine and kombucha.

The restaurant will be at 1448 N. Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Oaks shopping center.

“The consumer has been moving more towards brunch experiences and alcohol is a part of that,” said First Watch president Chris Tomasso. “It’s really about the experience and maybe eliminating someone that will veto our restaurant because they want alcohol on the weekend.”

The restaurant opens as Tampa-based First Watch chain experiments with adding alcohol to its traditional breakfast offerings. First Watch opened its first restaurant serving alcohol in Jacksonville last year and is expanding it to locations in Nashville, Orlando and Daytona Beach.

The new First Watch in east Orlando will have a bar and is also using the restaurant chain’s new “urban farm” design prototype with more natural light and warmer tones. At 4,300 square feet, it’s about 1,000 square feet bigger than the average First Watch restaurant and will also have an outdoor seating area.

Burger chains, fast food joints and local fast-casual restaurants have been rushing to offer alcohol to boost profit margins and appeal to a broader audience.

First Watch is still moving slowly on adding alcohol and only doing it in new locations right now where it can have a bar, Tomasso said.

“We think if we are going to offer alcohol it needs to have a presence in the restaurant where it’s clear to the customer,” he said. “I don’t see us going back and retrofitting.”

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold