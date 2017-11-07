First Watch to Open Fifth Houston Location

The award-winning café will open on Friday, November 10

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch Restaurants, the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch concept that opened its fourth Houston restaurant in September, today announced that it will open the doors to its fifth on Friday, November 10. The new First Watch location will open at 7 a.m. at 21143 Tomball Parkway (formerly The Egg & I). The new First Watch will be the first owned by EVI Investment, a Houston-based franchise group that also owns four The Egg & I restaurants in the area.

In conjunction with the First Watch opening, EVI will donate all money raised from a pre-opening event to charity. Proceeds from the event at the company’s new First Watch in Houston will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Harris County.

“First Watch is an innovative, fast-growing brand, and our team of associates are so excited to introduce this incredible and relevant breakfast-brunch-lunch offering to a community we’ve been serving for more than a decade” said Chris Osborne, EVI’s CEO/President and Managing Partner. “Community service and a commitment to give back has always been a foundational tenant of our culture. It goes without question that we celebrate this opening with an event to help out with the Hurricane Harvey recovery thru Habitat for Humanity and their relief efforts.”

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict Cinnamon Roll Waffle

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. It includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant offers healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. First Watch on Tomball Parkway will also offer options from the restaurant’s Fresh Juice Bar – including the best-selling Kale Tonic – juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables.

The new restaurant will open with First Watch’s latest interior design, which combines farm fresh elements with a high-energy, urban vibe.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

For First Watch franchise information, please visit http://www.firstwatch.com/franchise/.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 Second 100 restaurant brands, and was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports and a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 300 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 230 First Watch restaurants, 75 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

Contact:

Eleni Kouvatsos

941-907-9800 ext. 218