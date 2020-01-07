First Watch Jump Starts 2020 With New Menu Items





University Park, FL (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch today announced new seasonal menu items to kick off the new year. The dishes, available nationwide*, highlight the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept’s focus on innovation and continue its trend of introducing unexpected flavors to the daytime dining experience.

Fans of First Watch can enjoy the following dishes at their local restaurant through March 15:

Brilliant Beet Toast – Whole grain artisan toast topped with beet hummus, fresh avocado, pickled onions, diced red beets, lemon dressed arugula and herbed Goat cheese. Served with two cage-free basted eggs.

Vanilla Chai Pancakes – We added vanilla chai and fresh banana to our multigrain pancake batter. Served as three mid-sized pancakes topped with fresh sliced bananas, raspberries, maple-chai almond butter and superseed crunch.

Baja Chicken Burrito Bowl – Ancient grain blend and seasoned black beans with salsa verde chicken, pico de gallo, lime crema, kale slaw, fresh sliced avocado, Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and a cage-free sunny-side-up egg.

And from the Juice Bar:

Blue Booster – White grape, blueberry, lemon and basil.

In its restaurants nationwide, First Watch offers craveable, unique breakfast, brunch and lunch options. The concept’s revolving seasonal menus have included items like a Braised Short Rib Benedict, Cornbread Carnitas Breakfast Bowl, Smoked Salmon Tzatziki Toast and Lemon Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes, in addition to seasonal juices, pressed daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. First Watch also offers traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch items like omelets, pancakes, salads and sandwiches. The concept also serves its socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch made from high quality ingredients. A recipient of more than 300 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as Nation’s Restaurant News’ top Consumer Pick in the breakfast category as well as the coffee category for its Project Sunrise coffee program in 2019. It was also named one of TripAdvisor’s Best Restaurant Chains for 2019 and one of Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places to Work in 2018. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 370 restaurants in 31 states and is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

