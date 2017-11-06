First Watch Introduces New Holiday Dishes, Launches Annual Gift Card Promotion

Shareable: Cinnamon Roll Waffle

Bradenton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch, the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, is once again gifting its customers with a few sweet treats this holiday season. In addition to its annual gift card promotion, the company has launched a limited-time holiday menu which includes shareable items like its new Cinnamon Roll Waffle and the return of its Millionaire’s Bacon. This season’s offerings keep things fresh with a seasonal twist on the restaurant’s classic pancake breakfast while maintaining its focus on high-quality ingredients including new thick-cut braised pork belly bacon, cage-free eggs and all-natural chicken.

First Watch customers can find the following seasonal offerings in addition to familiar favorites at their local First Watch through Sunday, December 31:

Shareable: Cinnamon Roll Waffle – A light and airy Belgian waffle topped with cinnamon syrup, cream cheese frosting, toasted pecans and cinnamon powdered sugar. Served with a side of warm cinnamon syrup.

Shareable: Millionaire’s Bacon – Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle.

Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – Two fresh cage-free eggs any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of bacon, all-natural chicken, pork or turkey sausage.

Pork Belly Bacon & Grits – Bob’s Red Mill Cheddar Parmesan cheese grits topped with thick-cut braised pork-belly bacon, two poached cage-free eggs, pickled peppers and fresh herbs. Served with lemon dressed organic mixed greens and artisan ciabatta toast.

First Watch expanded its dynamic beverage program in 2015, most notably with the introduction of a Fresh Juice Bar, and has since been juicing creations in-house daily from fresh fruits and vegetables. Since the program’s launch, the restaurant has extended its Fresh Juice Bar offerings, which include two permanent juices – Kale Tonic and Morning Meditation – and a number of seasonal options throughout the year. This holiday season, First Watch is featuring a refreshing new juice, available for a limited time:

Chilled Pear Cider – Red Anjou pear, Fuji apple, organic ginger, lemon and cinnamon.

In addition to the restaurant’s seasonal menu items, First Watch will be giving holiday shoppers $20 in Bonus Bucks for every $100 in gift cards purchased now through December 31. The Bonus Bucks will be valid January 1 through February 28.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 Second 100 restaurant brands, and was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports and a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 300 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 200 First Watch restaurants, 75 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

