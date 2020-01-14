First Watch Hires First Chief Transformation Officer

Former PepsiCo executive Greg Barber fills the newly created role

Bradenton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch concept First Watch today announced that it has hired Greg Barber as its new Chief Transformation Officer. In this newly created role, Barber is responsible for leading strategy development and will partner with First Watch’s key functional leaders on the development and implementation of critical corporate initiatives.

Prior to joining First Watch, Barber spent 9 years working for PepsiCo, Inc. in Purchase, New York, where he led strategy development for Pepsico’s North American beverage division before ultimately leading the Fortune 50 company’s global business development in the foodservice space. Prior to working for PepsiCo, he spent time working for Mrs. Fields Famous Brands as president of TCBY and has also worked for various private equity and strategy consulting firms including Bain & Company.

“As we move further into 2020, we continue to refine our strategic growth plans and invest in people and platform infrastructure to support our upward trajectory. Our focus remains on evolving in thoughtful ways to ensure First Watch’s long-term relevance while delivering lasting results,” said Chris Tomasso, CEO and president of First Watch. “Greg’s extensive experience driving growth and leading strategic business development for global organizations is a welcome complement to our high-performing senior leadership team, and he brings a passion and energy that are already making an impact at First Watch.”

Barber reports directly to First Watch CEO and President Chris Tomasso.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

About First Watch

First Watch is a high-growth daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of more than 300 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as Nation’s Restaurant News’ top Consumer Pick in the breakfast category as well as the coffee category for its Project Sunrise coffee program in 2019. It was also named one of TripAdvisor’s Best Restaurant Chains for 2019 and one of Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places to Work in 2018. First Watch has more than 370 restaurants in 29 states and is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit firstwatch.com .

