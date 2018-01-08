First Watch Helps Customers Jump Start the New Year

Huevos Rancheros Tostadas

Daytime Café introduces three seasonal menu features, and a new handcrafted beverage

Bradenton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch, the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, today introduced three new dishes nationwide as part of its limited-time Jump Start menu. This seasonal menu also brings back the company’s sought-after Million Dollar Bacon and introduces a new handcrafted beverage. Like First Watch’s traditional offerings, the company’s new menu keeps things fresh with high-quality ingredients while introducing new, mouth-watering flavors to celebrate the new year.

“This year’s Jump Start menu has quite a bit of Latin American and Mexican influence, which I think we’re going to be seeing more of on menus in 2018,” said Shane Schaibly, First Watch’s corporate chef and vice president of culinary strategy. “My personal favorite is the Huevos Rancheros Tostadas dish, which puts a great twist on the classic Huevos Rancheros dish. Our crispy tostadas replace the soft corn tortillas you usually see with this dish, and instead of using refried beans, we use a fresh avocado mash to add a pop of flavor. It’s one for the books!”

First Watch customers can find the following seasonal dishes in addition to the traditional favorites at their local First Watch through Sunday, March 18:

Huevos Rancheros Tostadas – Two crispy corn tostadas topped with fresh smashed avocado, two sunny-side up, cage-free eggs, chorizo, salsa verde, chive crema, Feta and fresh cilantro. Served with chipotle black bean slaw.

Super Seed Protein Pancakes

Super Seed Protein Pancakes – We add rolled oats, cottage cheese, kasha, sunflower, flax and chia seeds to our multigrain pancake batter. Served as three mid-sized pancakes topped with fresh sliced bananas, blueberries, maple-almond butter, warm berry compote and super seed crunch.

SoCal Breakfast Burrito

SoCal Breakfast Burrito – Egg whites, Springer Mountain Farms all-natural grilled chicken breast, quinoa, black beans, kale, house-roasted onions, Feta, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, fresh smashed avocado and pico de gallo in a hearty-grain tortilla. Served with a side of warm salsa verde and fresh fruit.

Million Dollar Bacon

Million Dollar Bacon – Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle.

The restaurant company makes fresh juices in-house daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. Since First Watch launched its juice program in 2015, its offerings have expanded to include two permanent fixtures – Morning Meditation and Kale Tonic – and a number of seasonal additions throughout the year. This season, First Watch is introducing a unique handcrafted beverage to complement its new menu options:

Wake Up Call – Coconut water, local honey, lemon and a cayenne sugar rim.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 Second 100 restaurant brands, and was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports and a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 300 restaurants in 27 states, including more than 230 First Watch restaurants, 75 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

Contact:

Eleni Kouvatsos

941-907-9800 ext. 218