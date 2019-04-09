First Watch Expands Senior Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

The company has appointed three new senior vice presidents.

Bradenton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch announced today that it has appointed three new senior leaders to its growing leadership team: Matthew Eisenacher, senior vice president of brand strategy and innovation; Rob Conti, senior vice president of information technology; and Calum Middleton, senior vice president and treasurer.

Matthew Eisenacher joins the First Watch team in the newly created role of senior vice president of brand strategy and innovation. Eisenacher oversees all marketing and communications functions. He joins First Watch after spending five years with Columbus, Ohio-based Piada Italian Street Food. He most recently served the restaurant company as chief concept officer, where he was responsible for marketing, branding, catering and technology. Eisenacher earned his bachelor’s in finance and business management from Ohio University and his MBA in marketing from Ohio State University.

Rob Conti, the company’s new senior vice president of information technology, now oversees all technology strategy, innovation, execution and support for the 360-restaurant company. Conti joins First Watch following career stops in both restaurant operations and information technology at Cisco, Hard Rock International and Disney, where he leveraged technology and data to enhance the guest experience and increase operating efficiencies. Conti brings more than 30 years’ experience leading people, technology and business solutions to First Watch.

Calum Middleton joined First Watch in 2015 as the director of financial planning and analysis and quickly progressed through the ranks to the newly created senior vice president and treasurer position. He oversees a team of financial and real estate analysts and manages relationships with the company’s financial partners. Prior to joining First Watch, he served in various financial and treasury roles in the real estate and software industries. Middleton earned his bachelor’s degree and a PhD in Finance from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

“We recognize that in order to successfully achieve our planned long-term growth, we need experienced industry veterans who understands our mission, believe in our vision and whose values match those of First Watch,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch president & CEO.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as one of TripAdvisor’s Best Restaurant Chains for 2019, one of Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places to Work in 2018 and as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 Second 100 restaurant brands. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 360 restaurants in 32 states, including more than 300 First Watch restaurants and 55 The Egg & I restaurants and one Sun & Fork restaurant. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

