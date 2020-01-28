First Watch to Bring Award-Winning Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch to Chicago in 2020

The concept chose Oak Brook for its first Greater Chicago opening

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Later this year, Chicagoans will get a taste of a new brunch spot in town – and another, and another. First Watch announced plans to bring its award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch daytime café concept to Chicagoland, beginning with a restaurant opening planned for late 2020 in Oak Brook.

The First Watch menu features chef-driven breakfast, brunch and lunch options including traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. Its revolving seasonal menus have included items like a Braised Short Rib Benedict, Cornbread Carnitas Breakfast Bowl, Smoked Salmon Tzatziki Toast and Lemon Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes. Its robust beverage platform features seasonal juices pressed daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables, thoughtfully crafted signature brunch cocktails and its socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia.

First Watch’s first Chicago-area restaurant opening will be at 2155 22nd Street in Oak Brook . The new 4,200-square-foot restaurant will feature an Urban Farm interior design atmosphere that combines the high energy of city life with comfortable farm elements creating an energizing daytime dining experience that creates a sense of “place” and makes every guest feel at home and will also include a bar with communal dining options. First Watch is also considering additional restaurant openings in Schaumburg, Glenview and Kildeer.

“We could not be more excited to bring our fresh approach to breakfast, brunch and lunch to Chicago and its surrounding neighborhoods,” said Chris Tomasso, CEO of First Watch. “This area is the melting pot of the Midwest, and it offers a diversity and culture that we believe are a perfect fit for First Watch.”

The restaurant concept was founded in 1983 in Pacific Grove, California, and has since moved and expanded its footprint strategically throughout the United States. Surrounding Chicago, First Watch currently operates in Greater Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit and St. Louis.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

About First Watch

First Watch is a high-growth daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of more than 300 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as Nation’s Restaurant News’ top Consumer Pick in the breakfast category as well as the coffee category for its Project Sunrise coffee program in 2019. It was also named one of TripAdvisor’s Best Restaurant Chains for 2019 and one of Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places to Work in 2018. There are more than 365 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit firstwatch.com .

Contact:

Eleni Kouvatsos

941-907-9800 ext. 218

ekouvatsos@firstwatch.com