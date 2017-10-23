First Responders Eat Free at Hooters on October 28

Hooters Calls on Congress to Make National First Responders Day an Official Day of Recognition

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) In recognition of their strength, courage and service, Hooters is thanking the nation’s first responders by offering a meal on the house. On Saturday, Oct. 28, all active first responders, including EMT, firefighters and police officers, in uniform or with proper ID can enjoy a complimentary meal at Hooters from a special menu at participating locations nationwide.

This deal is in honor of National First Responders Day, a proposed national day of recognition currently in review by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Senate unanimously passed the proposal earlier this year. The National First Responders Day movement was started in 2013 by Andrew Collier, whose brother Sean Collier gave his life protecting his community during the Boston marathon bombing tragedy.

Inspired by his determined efforts and on behalf of first responders across America, Hooters teamed up with Andrew to lead a movement to Congress, launching FirstRespondersDay.org in 2016. The movement encourages all Americans to express gratitude and share support for first responders, as well as sign a petition formally requesting that Congress pass legislation creating a National First Responders Day. Hooters Girls from around the country even made the trip to Capitol Hill last year to meet with lawmakers and discuss the proposed bill.

In honor of the proposed day of recognition, first responders can choose their favorite entrée from the following options at Hooters:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Hooters Burger

First responders have several options when it comes to saucing Hooters world-famous chicken wings, available with their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Hooters is calling on Congress to make National First Responders Day official to recognize the sacrifices they make in our local communities every day. But there’s no need to wait for legislation, or even a certain day, to show these men and women who dedicate their lives to helping others how much they are appreciated. In addition to offering a free meal nationwide on Oct. 28, Hooters is continuing to provide free and discounted meals to first responders in Houston and affected Florida locations following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

The National First Responders Day deal includes a complimentary entrée from a special menu at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 for active first responders – EMT, firefighters and police officers. Must present first responder identification or be in uniform. Free menu item options may vary by location. One offer per person.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 40 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

Contact:

Greyson Feurer

Largemouth Communications

919-459-6460

greyson@largemouthpr.com