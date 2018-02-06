First Modesto Farmer Boys Announces Weekend Long Grand Opening Festivities

Fast-casual, farm-fresh burger concept Farmer Boys announces weekend-long Grand Opening festivities at their new Modesto location.

The Popular Farm-to-Table Burger Concept To Celebrate February 23 – 25, 2018

Modesto, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast-casual concept known for serving award-winning burgers, made-from-scratch breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads and specialty sandwiches, recently opened their first Modesto location at 1701 Prescott Rd. The new location which soft opened last month will be hosting a full weekend of Grand Opening festivities, Friday, Feb 23 through Sunday, Feb 25.

For the duration of the weekend, guests at the new location can take advantage of several specials including:

$3 Daybreak Sandwiches

$3 Big Cheese® Cheeseburgers

FREE Chili Cheese Fries upgrade on any combo

Farmer Boys, which started over three decades ago, offers an expansive menu of dishes cooked-to-order and prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Favorites include the award-winning Farmer’s Burger®, the hearty Farmer’s Chopped Cobb Salad, and scratch-made French Toast.

“I’ve always wanted to open a Farmer Boys restaurant,” says Rafael Armenta Jr., who co-operates the Modesto location with his uncle Rene Armenta. “Farmer Boys fresh take on fast-casual, with an emphasis on high-quality ingredients, really resonates with me, and I was thrilled to finally have the opportunity to bring it to the Modesto community.”

Farmer Boys has built their reputation on offering an expansive menu, comfortable restaurant atmosphere, drive-thru, and friendly staff. The Modesto location is open from 6am to 11am daily and offers dine-in, with seats for nearly 100, take out, and phone order service. For more information call 209-408–0735 or visit www.farmerboys.com.

Big Cheese Cheeseburgers will be available for $3 each during Modesto Farmer Boys Grand Opening weekend

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riverside, California, Farmer Boys® is a fast casual restaurant chain boasting an expansive menu of dishes are all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Farmer Boys knows farm fresh food will never go out of style. Today, thanks to an ever-expanding franchise operation, the Farmer Boys family continues to grow. The chain continues to seek sites and franchisees in new and existing regions. Farmer Boys currently operates 91 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

