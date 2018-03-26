First look: Voodoo Doughnuts at Universal CityWalk

Sweet news out of Universal CityWalk: Voodoo Doughnuts has entered its soft-opening phase. Visitors lined up out the door to buy the elaborate desserts by the pink boxful over the weekend. An official opening date hasn’t been announced, but workers told us that they plan to be open daily from here on out, although hours may vary for the store, which has opening in the old Element space next door to the NBC Sports Grill & Brew. Here are five first impressions of the Voodoo experience.

• The place is seriously pink and has an eclectic décor involving bright murals, a spiral staircases, skeletons, stained glass, zigzag pattern on the floor and a high ceiling. It’s sort of like Sugar-Shock Anthropologie. (Wait, is that Carrot Top up there?)

• There are 51 varieties of the doughnuts, many of them gussied up with elements such as breakfast cereal (Oh Captain, My Captain featuring Cap’n Crunch), M&M minis, banana chunks and grape dust. Clever names include Memphis Mafia, Eight Mile, Tangfastic (with Tang, of course) and No Name. Tang?

You can also get “plain cake.”

All 51 are seen inside on a rotating display case, but there’s also a more traditional presentation at the counter where you order.

• The doughnuts are available individually (generally between $1.50 and $2; fritters are more) and by themed dozens. The Voodoo Dozen mixes classics and “slightly crazy” ones for $19.95. The Fryer Flyer Dozen features the premium ones – including the Voodoo Doll variety – for $28. They also sell the “wooden coffin of doughnuts” featuring three dozen for $139. They do weddings, the sign says.

• Yes, there are T-shirts, tumblers and other souvenirs available for purchase.

• OK, so people are lined out the door. We waited 30 minutes to get in, and it was about 50 minutes from the time we queued up until we had achieved pink box status. New stuff plus spring break equals long lines, right? And if you wait that long, you’re not going to just get one. So forgive the wild-eyed CityWalkers carrying around their loot – in some cases taking them into the park. (Sidenote: They’re heavier than they look.)

