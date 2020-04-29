Louisa Chu / Chicago Tribune
First look, virtually, at Fat Rice 2.0 — aka Super Fat Rice Mart, offering meal kits and Portuguese flavors

April 29, 2020 | 1:02pm
Louisa Chu / Chicago Tribune

Meal kits, Asian pantry staples plus a Portuguese egg tart program in the works.