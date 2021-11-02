FIRST LOOK: Raising Cane’s Gives Sneak Peek of First Restaurant in Florida – “Flagship Restaurant” in South Beach

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers today announced plans to open their first Restaurant in Florida – a “Flagship” South Beach location that is set to open in February 2022.

The long-awaited arrival of the popular chicken finger chain in Florida is finally here. Located at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue [351 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139], this location will be one of the company’s five “Flagship” locations opening around the country next year. This restaurant is the only of its kind, with a unique design and layout specifically for Miami.

“We are so excited to announce that after years of waiting, people in Florida are finally going to get their own Cane’s,” said AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO. “This Flagship location is going to be amazing – located at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue, we know locals and those visiting will make our first Florida location one of our busiest restaurants in the country. February of 2022 cannot come soon enough!”

For those who can’t wait until February… we thought we’d give you a sneak peek. Click HERE to download all the images, and more.

About Raising Cane’s®

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 580 Restaurants in 31 states and the Middle East with 100 new Restaurants and over 10 new markets planned for 2022. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. The company was named the “Fastest Growing Chicken Chain” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. More information is available at raisingcanes.com .

