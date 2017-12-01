First look at Pink Squirrel's retro-cool drinks, bowling alley and more

If you search Google Images for "pink squirrel," you'll get two results: a fluffy rodent dyed a shocking shade of fuchsia - hopefully with Photoshop - and a blush-colored, milkshake-looking cocktail. A little bit of each is incorporated into Dustin Drankiewicz's newest cocktail bar, Pink Squirrel.

"The squirrel has always been a part of my branding, and I like squirrels because they're mischievous and fun, like I would be a squirrel," Drankiewicz joked. "But the pink squirrel is a cocktail that is at my favorite bar, Bryant's Cocktail Lounge, which has been (a Milwaukee haunt) since the late '30s."

The Pink Squirrel will nod to the past, featuring cocktail classics from '50s, '60s and '70s Midwestern supper clubs. Drankiewicz hopes to take drinks like the creamy grasshopper, the Long Island iced tea and the brandy Alexander and modernize them to fit the contemporary palate. Because many of these retro drinks are dessert-driven, he will be dialing down the sweetness, using carefully sourced liquors, fresh juices and techniques to make them more progressive.

The cocktails will "not be 20 ounces of ice cream and booze," Drankiewicz said. "It'll be fashionable, and the flavors will stand out on their own and be more of an enjoyable experience. You'll have one or two and not feel like a gut bomb."

Drankiewicz said his eyes were opened to the potentials of cocktailing when he was on a date at Bryant's. At the time, he had just started bartending and had no idea that people were serving drinks beyond shots. He ordered the house special at Bryant's in an attempt to impress his date and was served the pink squirrel in all of its rosy glory.

"It was the first really eye-opening beverage that really showed me what else this profession (offered)," he said. "That you could create an experience in a new beverage. That's kind of carried through to where I'm at today and what I've been doing these past 13, 14 years."

Simplicity is key, Drankiewicz said. He doesn't want to over-complicate what they're putting over the bar, and he wants to make sure the "fallen retro" drinks are consistent. Drankiewicz also owns Deadbolt, which is next door and opened last year.

"Whether it's a trend in the industry or not, I think it's finally cool to be bartenders again and focus on hospitality and what the room sounds and feels like," Drankiewicz said.

Elements from his life can be seen in the way Pink Squirrel is designed. His father was a professional bowler before becoming bartender, so Drankiewicz grew up in both spaces. The nostalgia-inspired space will have a two-lane bowling "alley," sparkly vinyl booths and a vintage soda machine, designed by Siren Betty Design, the same team behind Press Room, Quiote, Giant and others.

"Their work speaks for itself," Drankiewicz said. "I haven't really seen such a weird style, and it's kind of soothing when you look at some of their stuff, the way they put together some of their spaces and angles. It's cool."

Once Pink Squirrel is up and running, Drankiewicz hopes to serve hot cider and hot chocolate out of the Milwaukee Avenue-facing walk-up window. Once it's warmer, it will have ice cream and slushies. He also hopes to bring in a small food menu and open up a patio.

Drankiewicz hopes everyone can come and enjoy the bar, from grandparents to people living in the neighborhood. And although it has bowling and ice cream-blended cocktails, he doesn't want the bar to be labeled a bowling bar or a boozy milkshake bar.

"It's literally just a place to come and do more than just stare at the wall when you're having a drink," Drankiewicz said. "It'll be fun. People want to have fun."

Pink Squirrel will open Wednesday and is at 2414 N. Milwaukee Ave.

