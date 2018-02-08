First Look: Out to Lunch Hospitality to open Caribbean-inspired bar called 'X'

When you walk into X, you should feel you’ve walked into a port city bar anywhere in the Caribbean. A place where you can lean back and order a cocktail influenced by the many spirits that come and go from the nearby docks.

So says Andrew Miller, creative director of Out to Lunch Hospitality. “This is not a tiki bar. We’re celebrating the Caribbean. We still have rum and fresh fruit, but that’s obviously more Polynesian. There were other colonial powers at play, so we’ll have wines and Madeira, gin from the English, Armagnac and brandy from the French, and all these exotic fruits and spices and flowers.”

Miller and Charles Welsh, executive chef, both left Honey’s last year to create Out to Lunch Hospitality. After joining forces, they opened a long-running pop-up, Good Fortune, a seafood-focused concept that opened in August and closed in October so they could focus on a permanent version of the restaurant, coming later this year.

Located in Logan Square, X is the duo’s first bar-only concept, and they hosted a successful pop-up previewing the project earlier this week at Lula Cafe. Miller said he hopes the bar becomes a place where both the neighborhood and industry people can come in on a Monday, meet for dinner with a cocktail or bucket of beer, have conversation and leave happy.

“There are a lot of old Puerto Ricans (in the neighborhood) and a lot of people of Caribbean descent,” Miller said of the location. “If we can get some old guy from Haiti to come in and drink agricole (a French style of rum), that’s a f---ing win. We want cocktail people, and we want good drinks and people who are curious about that.”

The building was originally a Mexican nightclub and came with Spanish colonial features like a brick interior and even a beach mural. This is where the idea of a Caribbean bar came from, and the result is inspired by cities like Havana and San Juan.

The name pokes fun at the phrase “X marks the spot,” but Miller said he also wants the letter to be a symbol of collaboration. So he’s brought in a team of artists, woodworkers and metalworkers to add contemporary elements to the space. They also brought in Alexandra Wright, whom they met at Honey’s, to be the beverage director.

“There’s a lot of talent in the city, and if we can have our hand in training and promoting and bringing up that next generation, that’s kind of what we’re going to do,” Miller said. “I think people will be absolutely blown away with what she brings to the table.”

Wright will be creating drinks to channel the island vibe in a space laid out like a classic Chicago railroad bar, with a bar at the front and a larger space in the back. The team plans to host live music in the back, saving room in the middle for dancing away your troubles, says Miller. The team is still working on the back patio, but it will be dog-friendly.

“We want it to be convivial. Life at the beach,” Miller said. “I think more than ever, with what’s going on in the world, people are drinking a lot. We need to decompress; we need to turn off our phones, turn off the world a little bit. Have some drinks, sweat a little bit, dance and come back next week.”

X is slated to open this spring.

3433 W. Fullerton Ave., drinkatx.life

