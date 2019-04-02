First Look: Entente '1.2' brings its Michelin-rated act to River North

At first glance, the move by Entente restaurant from Lakeview to River North is a no-brainer. The new space is larger, more foodie-accessible and gives chef Brian Fisher, under whom the restaurant earned a Michelin star, a bigger stage.

But relocating a successful restaurant is perilous. Will loyal Lakeview customers flock to the new address? Will the new neighborhood embrace the new arrival?

“I’m super nervous,” said owner Ty Fujimura, a week prior to opening. “I’m in full freak-out mode. This is a big upgrade for us.”

Entente opened — that is, reopened — March 25 at its new home (700 N. Sedgwick St.) after more than two years in Lakeview. The dual challenge is to pave the way for more culinary innovation while retaining Entente’s identity.

“We want that sense of continuity,” Fisher said. “We’re opening with the same menu we closed with (in Lakeview) a couple of weeks ago. We’ll change the menu as more spring ingredients become available — everything now is not very good or very expensive — and revamp the tasting menu with a lot of dishes that won’t be available a la carte; that’s going to be a big focus of mine.”

“There are definitely some similarities; I think that’s important with this relocation,” Fujimura said. “This isn't Entente 2.0, it’s more like Entente 1.2. We're not redefining what Entente is, by any means; that would be silly.”

A lot of the changes probably won’t be apparent to customers. The dining room is much more spacious, but total seating is just 62, compared with 50 at the original location (not that an increase of more than 20 percent is anything to sneeze at). The look harks to the Lincoln Avenue location, offering a similar color palette, some of the original art pieces and the same mixed-materials style, in this case juxtaposing Italian-marble tabletops with wood, metal and greenery.







“We definitely stuck with a textured look,” Fujimura said. “It’s a little more sleek, but we still have reclaimed pieces, given a second life.”

The kitchen is significantly larger, and a lower level gives Entente plentiful prep space and an in-house aging room (still to come). Also to come will be lunch service, and Fujimura is hopeful that Entente 1.2 will attract late-night business.

“The biggest thing for me is giving chef and crew a real platform,” Fujimura said. “They deserve the opportunity, and they’re really going to seize it.”

