First Look: Central Gyros meat cones spin anew in artful refreshed space

Central Gyros reopened recently after a fire one year ago in the storefront next door, which closed the Greek restaurant for 10 long months. What survived at the restaurant, first opened in 1972, not in Greektown but the Northwest Side neighborhood of Cragin, besides the slowly spinning gyros sign out front? We returned for a first look inside the familiar, now refreshed, space.

“The food is the same of course,” said owner John Toumplis. After emigrating from Sparta, Greece, in 1978 when Toumplis was 18 years old, he got his first job at Central Gyros. “I have the same employees with 100 percent return. I’m not missing one person.”

Young servers will enthusiastically greet you. Youthful cooks oversee the crucial quartet of gyros meat spits in full view of the front windows. The surrounding stainless steel shines new.

To the left, the dining room seats about 80 at new rustic wood-topped tables with gray-green padded chairs.

Most importantly, the murals remained intact. The dimensional wall art depicts surrealist Grecian landscapes and fantastical undersea scenes, signed by the Greek Chicago-based artist Garsot in 1998. That was the year they were retouched and made more colorful. They were actually installed earlier as more monochromatic work, said Toumplis.

“I told the construction (crew) do whatever you want to do, but the pictures need to be safe,” he said. Foam and plastic covered the art during the renovation.

Once settled in the new old space, what should you order?

“I don’t see any table without saganaki ($7),” said Toumplis. The Greek-American-Chicagoan-invented flaming cheese dish is indeed ignited tableside with brandy to traditional cries of “Opa!”

“Then most people order gyros sandwich ($6.99), Athenian chicken ($12.95) or gyros combo plate ($14.55) with souvlaki and Greek sausage,” he added.

Central Gyros serves the Kronos combo of lamb and beef gyros meat, and chicken gyros too. It’s interesting to note that Kronos actually bought Central Gyros Wholesale Co. in 1986, the restaurant’s own gyros meat-maker and the biggest competitor at the time.

All dinners are served with a loaf of sliced sesame bread and your choice of soup of the day or avgolemono, the classic lemon, egg and rice comfort food.

“We have traditional Greek dishes like pastitsio — you might call it lasagna,” said Toumplis. “We have moussaka, ground beef with eggplant. We have the grape leaves, dolmades, we make from scratch.”

Desserts come from the Zorba Bakery a few doors down, including baklava, galaktoboureko custard in filo, and diples, the thin fried dough dipped in syrup.

To finish, there’s Greek coffee with sugar, hot and cold. “We have frappes, iced coffee, very famous in Greece,” said Toumplis.

Beyond the new front takeout countertop, the full bar still awaits with bottles of clear ouzo and amber metaxa, but they’re not the most popular drinks at the neighborhood restaurant. “We have nice pina coladas and Long Island iced tea,” said Toumplis.

“We have strong drinks for strong people,” he added laughing.

Central Gyros, 3127 N. Central Ave., 773-545-1276, centralgyros.com

