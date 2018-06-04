First Look: Adventurous Z Bar rethinks familiar foods for a global audience

Chef Toni Robertson is channeling her global education and experience into Z Bar, slated to open mid-June atop the Peninsula Hotel.

Born in Myanmar and raised in Chicago, Robertson has worked in New York, Singapore, Italy, South Africa and France, and said the different foods and cultures informed the creation of her menu.

“The menu is a global concept, but it’s driven by these ingredients I’ve learned about,” Robertson said. “Chefs create dishes that we want to eat. I travel a lot, and I’m a foodie traveler. I always go (places) for the food, so (Z Bar’s) food is for someone who is a world traveler, who’s not afraid to try new things and be adventurous.”

But it’s important that the food is familiar enough for the guest to recognize it immediately, Robertson said. This idea is present in the beef cracklings, which is Robertson’s take on chicharron, or fried pork rinds. But in her rendition, it’s beef tendon that has been braised, frozen and sliced thinly before being dehydrated, fried and sprinkled with vinegar and Hawaiian pink salt.

While almost everyone is familiar with Tater Tots, Robertson has taken the childhood treat and stuffed it with bone marrow, serving it with bordelaise sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese.

“When you look at the food, it’s approachable, you remember it, you’re familiar with it, but when you take a bite and look into it, it has a unique twist and playfulness that is different from other foods you’ve tried,” Robertson said.

Similar to how other restaurants carve meat tableside, Z Bar will present a mozzarella tasting, with hand-pulled mozzarella di bufala from Campagna, sliced and served with an array of condiments like toy box tomatoes, pistachio pesto, sourdough croutons, arugula, olive oil and barrel-aged balsamic vinegar.

“We wanted to have a little bit more entertainment and be involved with the guests,” Robertson said.

Robertson is also tapping her Burmese roots through the High Tea dish, a Burmese coconut-chicken broth in a teapot served with egg noodles, pickled mustard, cilantro and fresh lime. As a nod to her Chicago upbringing, she’s crafting a steak fondue, with dry-aged beef sirloin, shallot bearnaise and vine-ripened tomato.

What’s a bar without a beverage program? Cocktails are designed by Vlad Novikov, director of cocktails and culture, the menu a combination of classic riffs and proprietary drinks. Robertson said some of her own menu items were inspired by specific cocktails; other cocktails are meant to be enjoyed with food or without it.

The extravagant Manhattan Royale is made with either Elijah Craig 18-year-old bourbon or Whistle Pig’s 15-year-old rye, garnished tableside with truffle or saffron bitters and served in handmade crystal over ice laced with 25-karat gold.

Another cocktail, the Paralia, uses mastiha, a spirit made with piney resin from Greek mastic trees, mixed with lemon verbena, peach and tsipouro, a Greek brandy made with the pomace of pressed grapes. Or if you’re there with a group, bottled CoZmos can be ordered five at a time, in a Champagne bucket, while the large format Disco Fever arrives in a rotating disco ball.

Keeping with the theme of cultivated interaction between guests and staff, a mojitos and caipirinhas cart will roll around the restaurant Saturdays and Sundays.

The wine and beers list is also international, with a focus on lesser known wine producers and limited production beers.

