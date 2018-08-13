Although climate change has wreaked a bit of havoc on our sacred notion of autumn in the Northeast, it doesn’t mean we have to stop trying. And so it is that another September approaches. and we start planning our fall season escapes from perpetually stressful Gotham.

On your list this year should absolutely be the historic town of Hudson (its charter dating to 1785), most especially with the opening of the stylish new Wick Hotel – a member of the Tribute Portfolio. Indeed, fitted into a 1860s former candle factory, it feels both intimate and architecturally dramatic at once. Behind a striking white brick facade, the 55 rooms (some with clawfoot tubs) are chicly stark and unfussy, with stately color schemes and Nineteenth-Century Hudson River School landscape paintings by Thomas Cole.

Surprising for an Upstate hotel, there’s actually a full fitness center on the property. But for those seeking more epicureans pleasures, the in-house restaurant and bar is elegantly done up with patterned tiled flooring, beamed ceilings, and generous windows framing views of the charming neighborhood surrounds.

Plan to make a weekend of it September 14 -16, when Basilica Soundscape takes over the town, with a lineup including such indie stalwarts as Boy Harsher, Cibo Matto’s Miho Hatori, and Haxan Cloak featuring Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The town’s busy Warren Street is rife with antiques, design shops, galleries and bookstores.

The post First Images: The Wick Hotel Opens in Hudson appeared first on BlackBook.