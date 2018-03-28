First Images: Stylish New W Panama Opens in the Capital

Already back in 2012, Travel + Leisure was counting Panama amongst its “Hottest Destinations” list. And the arrival a new W hotel usually indicates that said destination has indeed made it to a particular “moment.”

And so it is that the striking new W Panama has opened in Panama City this month, and it’s a smartly referential addition to its sultry surrounds – while also bearing the latest stylistic hallmarks of the brand. Designed by Studio Gaia, in conjunction with the W design team, its industrial-shipping-container chic makes reference to the storied Panama Canal; and Oscar Melgar’s striking, graffiti-style paintings draw on the colorful aesthetic of the local diablos rojos buses.

Considering guests enter at the 15th floor, jaw-dropping views are a central “amenity” of the hotel. The 203 rooms have skyline-framing floor-to-ceiling windows, and a warmly minimalist style set off by bright splashes of color, and gorgeous, open-plan bathrooms. A dazzling pool sits dramatically above the cityscape.

When hunger strikes, La Cajita serves casual street fare, and Moró does elevated local comfort food in a splashy setting. The Cargo bar is dark and sexy, with dramatic curtains contrasted by decidedly playful murals.

The hotel is located near Uruguay Street, home to some of the city’s buzziest nightlife. And the beautifully renewed historic Casco Antiguo neighborhood is not far away.

Go now, before everyone else finds out about it.

