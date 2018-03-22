First Images: Stylish New Elizabeth Unique Hotel Opens in Rome

Rome has very many things to recommend it – but a selection of sleeps worthy of a monumental European capital it arguably does not. And so, with it nevertheless being one of our most unshakeably beloved destinations, we’re always thrilled for a stylish new hotel opening there.

To wit, the intriguingly named Elizabeth Unique Hotel (a member of Design Hotels), which has just opened its doors near the Piazza di Spagna (along the Via delle Colonnette, to be exact). And if the first images are any indication of the Elizabeth’s stylistic allure, you can be sure we’ll be inspired to hastily start booking our next visit to The Eternal City.

Fitted as it is into a stunning 17th Century palazzo – ah, Rome – the 33-room property features striking architectural details (love the neoclassical interior archways). And cool, contemporary color schemes are set against dramatic antique wallpaper print reproductions to dazzling effect. The hotel’s Bar Bachrach & Bistrot (yes, it’s intended as a tribute to Burt Bachrach) opens on to a jasmine-scented terrace, perfect for those ethereal, leisurely springtime aperitivo hours.

Of course, proximity to the Tridente means decadent designer shopping sprees are just a quick stroll away. And just around the corner, long nights of gourmet pasta, plates of prosciutto and endless bottles of Tuscan wine await at ‘Gusto, one of our regular Roman haunts.

