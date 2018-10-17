Remember when you pretty much knew exactly what a Philippe Starck designed hotel would look like? A little bit baroque, a little bit…stark?

But the icon of hospitality style never did like to be easily understood. And his newest project, the graceful new Hotel Brach in Paris (part of he Evok Hotels Collection), might really have you doing a double take. Inspired by 1930s Modernism (that was a particularly special time in the French capital), it exhibits a cozy residentialism – we may have just coined that term – not usually associated with Mssr. Starck.

Indeed, the 59 rooms and suites (each is unique, like a snowflake) are characterized by a lived-in, bric-a-brac chic, with warm woods, comfy furnishings, soaking tubs, and randomly – yet thoughtfully – placed art and artistic objects. In some cases, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the elegant surrounding architecture of the posh 16th arrondissement, for a truly immersive Parisian experience.

A rooftop terrace with Eiffel Tower views, a patisserie, and a health-conscious Mediterranean restaurant with an inviting, living room feel (helmed by Adam Bentalha, formerly of The Ritz and Royal Monceau) give it its epicurean allure. But the pièce de résistance is an impressive wellness facility flaunting a pool, steam room, jacuzzi and Himalayan salt cave – a rarity for a small Paris boutique hotel.

Having clocked no small amount of time at Paris’ palaces (de Crillon, Meurice) and celeb-magnets (Costes, les Bains), the Brach, to be honest, is precisely the sort of hotel we’re gravitating to these days.

Merci, Mr, Starck.

The post First Images: Philippe Starck Designed Hotel Brach Opens in Paris appeared first on BlackBook.