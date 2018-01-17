First Images: Paris’ Legendary Lutetia Hotel Will Reopen in Spring

Dating to 1910, Paris’ glamorous Left Bank legend Lutetia hotel has an absolutely glittering history, including playing host to the likes of Hemingway, James Joyce, Picasso, Matisse, Miles Davis and Serge Gainsbourg. David Lynch even styled his own suite. It was also one of the first “fashion designer” hotels, with Sonia Rykiel having opened an on-site boutique, before dazzlingly revamping the interiors during those so fabulous 1980s.

But closed – and sorely missed – since 2014, the Lutetia is now scheduled for a spring rebirth (as a member of The Set hotels), after a $150 million renovation. We have the first images here.

Heading the makeover was exalted French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte; and gone are Rykiel’s flamboyant flourishes, replaced by something of a more rarefied elegance. Though the historic details are all left gloriously intact – especially the stunning Art Deco glass ceiling above the bar.

What to expect from this new era? A chic new jazz lounge (Parisians love their jazz), an open-air courtyard, and surely most importantly, the rebirth of the Lutetia Brasserie, under the direction of three-Michelin-starred chef Gérald Passedat – of Marseille’s Le Petit Nice. Not to mention brilliant people watching, especially whenever the Paris Fashion Week crowd storms the capital.

Come April, you’ll know where to find us.

