First Images: The New Posh-Gothic Ophelia Rooftop Lounge at NYC’s Beekman Tower

Despite sharing a name with Hamlet’s tragic, ill-fated un-lover, Manhattan’s new Ophelia Rooftop Bar & Lounge, is not likely to induce fits of madness.

Yet located on the 26th floor of the historic (1928) Beekman Tower building on far East 49th Street, may make you dizzy with awe. Designed as something of a “jewel box of curiosities” in the sky, it boasts luscious Italian red-velvet seating, original soaring (13-foot) etched-glass windows, and a carefully curated collection of oddities and fantastical bric-a-brac, many of which are displayed in a special glass inset within the main bar. (Check out those ’30s-era tarot cards.)

A circular open-air terrace wraps around the indoor space, allowing for take-your-breath-away views come the onset of spring.

But the substance rises to meet the style here: signature caviar service, hamachi, Hudson Valley foie gras, and Maine lobster spring rolls make it a decidedly cultivated affair. (Exec Chef Stephen Putnam comes here from Bergdorf’s plush BG restaurant.) While drinks alchemist Amir Babayoff’s cocktail menu is all daring sophistication, including the sherry+prosecco Top of the Tower, and the gin+absinthe Purple Tuxedo.

To perhaps coin a phrase, it’s all a bit “posh gothic.” So, expect us to be riding out the winter here.

