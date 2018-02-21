As the line of “next destinations” in Europa pushes ever eastward, the further exploration of The Balkans seems only natural. And the Serbian city of Belgrade is very much that city just waiting for those Westerners who have long since done Prague, Budapest and Tallinn.

Of course, a cool new hotel is always a really good reason to drop your bags in a new place. And French hipster brand Mama Shelter – with Philippe Starck as aesthetic overlord – will soon be setting up shop in the capital, along the bustling Ulica Kneza Mihaila.

It’s the seventh outpost of the affordable chic hotel group (following Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, and Rio), and Jalil Amor’s design hews very much to the familiar stylistic philosophy. So, lots of uncluttered but slightly kitschy boho chic, with well chosen animal prints and charming bric-a-brac – but paying specific homage to the city’s Ottoman history.

There will be 125 guest rooms. But for playtime, there’s a 5000 square foot foosball-and-table-tennis-equipped terrace, employing zeitgeisty DJs and live music, to go along with the trend-aware cocktails and, of course, spectacular views.

The hotel officially opens March 8 – so the Belgrade Dance Festival, March 15 – April 4, is the perfect excuse for a springtime jaunt.









The post First Images: New Mama Shelter Hotel Belgrade appeared first on BlackBook.