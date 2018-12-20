Remember when winter actually necessitated January trips to Jamaica and South America? Now, with global-warming temps wreaking havoc on the Northeastern ski season, you head south simply because it seems the only reasonable thing to do.

But like, say, Tulum and Berlin, Costa Rica has gone from being a post-Millennium destination-of-the-moment to securing a regular spot on everyone’s annual “hottest destination” lists. In other words, if you haven’t been, you should really start planning to go sometime soon.

And here’s a good reason: W Hotels, having decisively ramped up their international aspirations over the past decade, now seem to have hotels popping up in a lot of just those sorts of buzzy places – the latest being, naturally, W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal. Perched along the western edge of the northern Guanacaste Coast, despite its rather feral location, it is nevertheless stacked with all the usual urban W goodies.

The site? A 2300-acre nature reserve, with all its attendant wildlife (time to make some new monkey friends?), near to pristine beaches and world class surfing. Yet inside, interiors by W’s in-house Mr. Important design team seamlessly weaves together nature and urbanity.

To wit, beds slotted into wooden enclosures, topped by abstract floral murals, with fish bone wood sofa structures in the suites; the WET Deck with expansive infinity pool; the private Zona Azul Beach Club; a contemporary AWAY Spa; and six different epicurean experiences, for city sophistication in the jungle…including poolside Latin-Medi dining at Cocina de Mercado, and the stylish Living Room Bar for tapas and cocktails.

And oh, yeah – in January, it will be 90 degrees there.

The post First Images: The Nature-Shrouded New W Costa Rica Hotel – Reserva Conchal appeared first on BlackBook.