Our love for Montreal knows no bounds – but even still, it always helps to have a brand new hotel to check in to from time to time, in order to keep that love fresh.

To wit, the plush new Hotel Birks, which is unapologetic in its lavish luxury and tasteful opulence. Indeed, despite its businessy location on Philips Square in Downtown, there’s very little of the pragmatic about it. Partly because it’s fitted into the grand Birks building, a landmark example of 19th Century neo-gothic architecture, near McGill University.

It boasts 132 rooms and suites, done up with plush furnishings in soothing tones – complemented by leather headboards and high-ceilings. Some even feature luxurious fireplaces, perfect for those cold Quebec winters. The uncomplicatedly named Le Spa offers facials, massages and exotically themed signature rituals.

For Francophilic epicures, Restaurateur Imad Nabwani (who also owns Downtown’s Le Pois Penché) lords over Henri, a modern brasserie connected to the hotel, with a menu leaning to Southern French classics. Local designer Zebulon Perron has carried the elegant aesthetic of the hotel’s public areas into the restaurant, with lashings of marble and metallic gold.

If you’re not much for either the “party people” hotels or the hipster sleeps, Birks is probably the perfect boutique hotel for you. For out part, we’re already booking our trip.

The post First Images: Lavish New Hotel Birks in Montreal appeared first on BlackBook.