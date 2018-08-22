First Images: The Glamorous Mr. C Seaport Hotel Opens in Downtown NYC

When we consider all of the so many wondrously steadfast things about contemporary Italian life, the idea of passing the family business from generation to generation is particularly endearing – especially in this age of ruthless corporate buyouts and takeovers.

One of the best examples is Cipriani, founded by the late namesake Giuseppe (1900 – 1980), with the opening of Harry’s Bar in Venice in 1931. These days, the brand adds a unique but classical sort of glamour to hospitality landscapes from Miami to Mexico City, Ibiza to Istanbul. But in 2011, family scions Maggio and Ignazio opened the forward-looking Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel to much fanfare, decisively appealing to a newer generation of upmarket traveler.

Seven years later, they’ve at last unveiled a follow up property, in the Cipriani stronghold of Manhattan. But you might be surprised by its location: perched along Peck Slip, in the formerly touristy Seaport district – which was veritably wiped out by 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. The rebuilding effort has taken it in a decidedly more la moda direction, most evidenced by the coming of the first U.S. outpost of the Milan fashion playground 10 Corso Como.

By the time that officially opens, the new Mr. C Seaport hotel will surely already be luring the style cognoscenti down below Chambers Street, with its cleanly minimalist but elegantly plush rooms, offering classy white-grey color schemes, private terraces, and breathtaking Brooklyn Bridge / East River views. But possessing of Cipriani DNA, the hotel’s urbane restaurant/bar Bellini is already cultivating a scene, with its chic, Italian-Riviera style dining room, and delicioso specialties like sea urchin crostini, bucatini cacio e pepe, veal scaloppine, and some of the best gelato in town.

Our best advice? Dress to impressionare.

