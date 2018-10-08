First Images: The Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown Opens

It’s only the fifth hotel under the new brand (others are in DC, Bethesda, Portland and Reykjavik) – but the Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown seems to ideally represent the ethos the group is building its fortune on. Indeed, just opened this past week along a stretch of Cityplace W. Boulevard, it boasts 150 rooms, yet manages to cultivate a distinctly trend-aware residential vibe.

To be sure, as one is entering the lobby, there’s an immediate sense of it feeling very much like the stylish living room of your very cosmopolitan best friend. A series of variegated sitting areas are assembled around a central bar, with rich, inviting furnishings, exposed brick (even on the ceiling), and thoughtfully chosen art pieces.

Upstairs, sleeping chambers eschew over-concepted design pretenses for a more cosseting feel – even though the smallest of them come in at an extremely generous 360 square feet – with floor-to-ceiling windows, area rugs and warm woods. Splash out on the speciality Travis or Cole suites, and you’ll be gliding around in 830 sq. ft. of space.

But the Canopy is definitely a social animal – as that aforementioned lobby is home to the Central Cafe, which keeps things buzzing from 6:30am until 11pm. The crowning touch, though? In a city that eventually embraced rooftop bar mania quite enthusiastically, this hotel easily has one of the best – in the fittingly named Upside.

If you can tear yourself away from the views that seem to stretch across the entire city (and maybe all the way to Houston?), you’ll join sybarites indulging in cleverly titled cocktails like the De Pêche Mode, Best in Show and Ticket to Ryde, with sides of Guajillo BBQ gulf shrimp and (would we kid you?) “Bacon Crack” flatbread. And with temps still hovering around the 80’s, expect it to be a scene all the way through autumn.

Though still Hilton’s newest brand, Canopy does seem to be hitting its mark – with Atlanta and Zagreb opening later this year. As well, an additional 14 are scheduled to debut by 2021, from Toronto to London to Hangzhou. We’re excited.

