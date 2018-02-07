First Images: Boston’s Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel Gets a Swish Revamp

Post-Millennium, there were design-obsessed hotels popping up from Munich to Marrakech to Miami, that had us redirecting our travel routes and schedules just for the thrill of sauntering through their futuristic lobbies, on the way up to our bleeding-edge bedchambers. One of those was Boston’s Kimpton Nine Zero, a beacon of modernism (near Beacon Hill) in a city generally quite comfortable with sticking to tradition.

But even the future needs the occasional makeover. And this spring, the hotel – a 2017 Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards winner – will unveil an exciting new look. Indeed, out goes the quirky modernism, to be replaced by a more eclectic, and decidedly elegant postmodernism (by locals Korn Design and California’s HBA). In the lobby living room will be cleverly mismatched furnishings, dark leathers and stone accents. And surely nodding to Boston’s rich history of learnedness, a collection of leather bound books will be arranged into one of the city’s most stylish libraries.

Upstairs, the 190 guest rooms and suites will get leather headboards, bedside pendant lamps and iconic Eames chairs.

“The city continues to change at lightning speed,” says General Manager Michal Penek. “Nine Zero’s dramatic transformation is keeping pace with the times, and speaks to Boston’s new role on the world stage.”

Come April, you’ll know where to find us.

