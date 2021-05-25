The First GR Kitchen & Taps Coming to Downtown Waterloo, IA

Freeport, ME ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ground Round IOC, LLC is pleased to announce their newest concept, GR Kitchen & Taps and its premier location. The first GR Kitchen & Taps will be located in the Best Western Executive Residency, 205 West 4th Street in Downtown Waterloo. The franchise will be owned and operated by FNO, LLC.

The GR Kitchen & Taps concept, developed during the COVID 19 pandemic, has a greater focus on a large selection of local and craft beers than traditional Ground Rounds. GR Kitchen & Taps offers guests an extensive variety of innovative and delicious new menu items from appetizers, salads, bowls, plant based offerings, sandwiches and burgers, to decadent desserts.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our newest concept, GR Kitchen & Taps,” says Tom Mackey, President of Ground Round IOC. “We knew the first site must be a high profile, high energy place that is filled with exciting and fun people. We found that right here at the Best Western Executive Residency in Waterloo, Iowa! I see hotel restaurants as a profit center, not a break even or lose money compliment for the hotel”.

Makenda Development, a real estate development company based in South Dakota specializing in hospitality and multi-family residential development, purchased and redeveloped the Waterloo hotel property. The hotel opened to guests under the Best Western Executive Residency in October of 2020. The new restaurant will serve the needs of hotel and meeting room guests as well as welcome the public to dine and enjoy the newly remodeled restaurant and outdoor patio.

“We are excited to move forward with GR Kitchen & Taps as part of the Best Western property,” says Brian Kern, President and CEO of Makenda Development and Managing General Partner of FNO, LLC. “With this restaurant coming to fruition, and the Waterloo Convention Center nearing completion, the final pieces of a very big puzzle has finally come together for downtown Waterloo and the entire Cedar Valley.”

Rod Lindquist, VP Makenda Development and General Partner of FNO, LLC adds, “The GR Kitchen & Taps concept is Ground Round’s entry into today’s ever changing dining environment.” Lindquist went on to say, “We liked how Ground Round recognized the new trends and developed a concept that still gives customers the great food that Ground Round has been known for yet deliver new drinks and food products for today’s sophisticated customer”

“Makenda continues to deliver on their promises to bring first rate hospitality to downtown Waterloo,” says Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. “With events already taking place at the convention center, they can’t open this restaurant fast enough. It is very satisfying to see the hard work and perseverance of many partners pay off.”

For Franchise inquiries, please contact Ground Round IOC President, Tom Mackey at tmackey@groundround.com or (617) 285-9597.

