First Franchise for Tropical Quick Casual Concept, Fire Island Grill, Just Announced for California

The brand has seen rapid traction after its franchise launch.

Simi Valley, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based Fire Island Grill has just sold its very first franchise in the company’s history.

The new Southern California franchise was purchased by Leo and Lorena Ardell and is located in Santa Clarita within Los Angeles county. “Our first franchise deal is very exciting as it quickens our momentum in the franchise marketplace and helps us move faster into new markets,” pointed out Rich Adams, Managing Member and Co-Owner of Fire Island Grill. “Our team could not be more excited to welcome Leo and Lorena into the Fire Island family.”

Fire Island Grill currently operates two corporate-owned locations, both in California. One is in Palmdale and the other in Simi Valley.

The restaurant boasts a menu of island-type fare ranging from Rice Bowls to Sandwiches and Salads, all served in a build-your-own-meal fashion. If doing an Island Bowl, guests have their choice of 3 types of rice (White, Brown or Fire Island) or noodles and then have their protein choice of Chicken, Steak, Pulled Pork, Blackened Shrimp, Tilapia or Tofu. Every Bowl or Plate comes with stir fried veggies and their choice of house made sauces – Pineapple Teriyaki, Spicy Teriyaki, Thai Peanut or Jamaican Jerk. Catering is also available.

The tropical quick casual concept first got its start as five industry veterans came together with a vision to create an authentic tropical island escape. “The goal with each Fire Island Grill is to engage all five senses, not just taste,” pointed out Adams. “Our atmosphere engulfs our guests in an island-inspired oasis, ultimately creating a local experience like no other around.”

The franchise opportunity is extended throughout the nation with a current focus on several more SoCal cities. All franchise partners gain operational procedures, recipes, ongoing operational support, marketing guidance and branded collateral, and a protected area.

For more information about owning your own Fire Island Grill, visit the franchise website at www.fireislandgrill.com/franchising .

About Fire Island Grill

Fire Island Grill is an island-inspired quick casual restaurant serving tropical fare in a relaxing atmosphere. Each menu item is made-to-order, including salads, sandwiches, rice and noodle plates, chef’s specials, and desserts. To learn more about Fire Island Grill, visit their website at www.fireislandgrill.com .

Media Contact:

Rich Adams

704-572-2021

radams@fireislandgrill.com

The post First Franchise for Tropical Quick Casual Concept, Fire Island Grill, Just Announced for California first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.