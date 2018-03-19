First day of spring freebies in Hampton Roads

March 20 is the first day of spring and some businesses are celebrating by offering customers free items.

Dairy Queen is offering a free small cone at participating locations. You can find your local DQ store here.

Rita’s will be giving away free Italian ice all day to customers on March 20. Customers also have a chance to win free Rita’s for a year and win a free trip to Miami. There are locations in Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, and Williamsburg.