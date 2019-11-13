Fireside Pies Makes Its Lake Highlands Debut

Intimate neighborhood restaurant to celebrate grand opening on Nov. 19 and host fundraiser for Feed Lake Highlands on Nov. 26

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fireside Pies is set open its doors and start serving its signature wood-fired pizza to guests in Lake Highlands on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Located at 6750 Abrams Road, Ste. 105 in the Creekside Shopping Center, the new 4,200-square-foot restaurant will celebrate with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lake Highlands Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. on grand opening day.

“We are excited to open our sixth restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth and can’t wait to introduce our warm cooking and authentic hospitality to everyone in Lake Highlands,” said Chris Mitchell, COO of Lenpar, LLC. “We have assembled an incredible team of 40 and we are all looking forward to serving our new neighborhood.”

In addition to its focus on serving heartfelt rustic fare, Fireside Pies is dedicated to becoming an integral part of its local community. So, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the new restaurant will donate 50% of the day’s proceeds to Feed Lake Highlands, a program that feeds the body, mind and spirit of Lake Highlands residents who live on fixed, limited and low incomes.

Fireside Pies first opened more than 15 years ago and continues to be a leader in offering the freshest and highest quality in wood fired oven pizza, pasta and salads for both lunch and dinner. The Lake Highlands location will also offer 20 craft tap beers.

Lake Highlands’ new Fireside Pies will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

All of the quality food and hospitable service that guests have come to expect from the intimate neighborhood restaurant is also available through dine-in or offsite lunch and dinner catering. From small luncheons or meetings to large events, Fireside Pies can create a special menu just for you! To place a catering order, call your local Fireside Pies.

The entire menu at Fireside Pies is made from scratch using high-quality ingredients. Its pizza dough, pasta noodles, sauces and desserts are all made on-premise daily. Each Fireside Pies restaurant mirrors the character of its neighborhood, so no two are the same, but all evoke the soul of heartfelt rustic cooking, genuine hospitality and the joyous spirit of a great gathering place.

About Fireside Pies

In 2004, Fireside Pies was born to an old cottage on historic Henderson Avenue in Dallas. Today, Fireside Pies is a collection of intimate neighborhood restaurants dedicated to serving outstanding artisan pizzas made in hot wood-fired ovens, as well as items that naturally compliment pizza. There are currently five Fireside Pies throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, with a sixth set to open in Lake Highlands in fall 2019. For more information, visit firesidepies.com and connect with Fireside Pies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com