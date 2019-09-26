Firehouse Subs Releases a New Hit, Nashville Hot Brisket

New menu item served on a custom toasted cornbread roll, available for a limited time

Jacksonville, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Firehouse Subs is firing up the fall season with hot flavors featured in its newest menu item, Nashville Hot Brisket, available now for a limited time at all U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants.* This hearty sub features slow-smoked USDA Choice beef brisket freshly sliced with a kick of spicy Nashville Hot seasoning, spicy pickle chips, mayo, sweet and tangy slaw and melted pepper jack cheese served on a toasted cornbread roll.

Celebrating 25 years of award-winning subs, the Nashville Hot Brisket is the brand’s latest result of a dedicated focus on culinary innovation.

“I truly enjoyed creating this flavorful and unique sub, inspired by the cult-favorite Nashville Hot Chicken, but with a bold Firehouse Subs spin that showcases our high-quality beef brisket,” said Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. “The Nashville Hot Brisket will surely be a hit with guests this fall by delivering the craveable flavors and large portions our brand is known for.”

Depending on your desired heat index, guests can expect a medium hot spice level with the Nashville Hot Brisket, and for an added kick, guests can visit the complimentary hot sauce bar, offering an assortment of 25+ complimentary hot sauces, including Captain Sorensen’s® Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named in honor of the founding brothers’ father, Rob Sorensen, a 43-year retired fire captain.

To order the new Nashville Hot Brisket, visit FirehouseSubs.com or download the Firehouse Subs app to have it hot and ready for pickup at the Rapid Rescue To Go® station inside at your nearest Firehouse Subs location.

* Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, airports and universities.

About Firehouse Subs

Celebrating 25 years of business in 2019, Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek recently named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America’s Best Customer Service Brands. In 2018, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities” and ranks No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in “Food Quality” and “Taste and Flavor” in Technomic’s Consumer Brand Metrics rankings. Firehouse Subs was also named No. 2 in “America’s Favorite Fast Casual Chain” rankings by Technomic Ignite.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,170 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations $46+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.