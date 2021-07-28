Firehouse Subs Quenches Nationwide Need Amidst Record-Breaking Summer Temperatures with Ninth Annual H2O For Heroes

Bottled water collection drive returns Aug. 7 at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs ® invites guests nationwide to join its effort to hydrate local heroes and communities with the ninth annual H2O For Heroes ® bottled water collection drive. On Saturday, Aug. 7, Firehouse Subs restaurants will offer one medium sub* to each guest who brings in at least one unopened, 24-pack of any brand of bottled water*. The water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more, to aid those in need of water during the hot summer months when dehydration and other heat-related illnesses are most threatening. ( View/download b-roll and photos .)

The ninth annual event returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, Firehouse Subs’ family of local restaurant owners listened to the needs of their communities and focused on providing Heartfelt Service where it was most needed. As a result, hundreds of Firehouse Subs franchisees partnered with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to donate more than 100,000 meals to healthcare workers and first responders across the U.S. and Canada. The need to return to the annual H2O For Heroes is even greater this year after a tumultuous 2020 was quickly followed by more seasonal challenges. In June 2021, many parts of the Western U.S. experienced unprecedented temperatures, resulting in an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses.

“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Chris Morris, who has more than a decade of experience as a firefighter in Idaho. “Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16 day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions. It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”

As a brand founded by two former firefighters nearly 27 years ago and true to its mission, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer lifesaving support and relief to first responders and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against extreme heat-related situations. H2O For Heroes began in 2012 by Phoenix-area franchisees Jerry and Windy Griffin as a local initiative to encourage bottled water donations at a time when wildfires and drastic heat depleted the supplies of several of their local first responder organizations; in 2016, Firehouse Subs expanded the program into a nationwide effort that our guests and communities have come to love.

Since expanding in 2016, Firehouse Subs, its franchisees and guests have donated more than four million bottles of water to public safety departments, emergency victims and senior and community centers. Nearly half of those bottles were collected in 2019 alone, and the brand looks forward to continuing that renewed support during 2021’s difficult summer weather. A partner of Firehouse Subs, Coca-Cola will be donating 5,000 cases of DASANI® water to first responders and community organizations in support of this year’s H2O For Heroes.

Firehouse Subs serves its signature hot subs in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations. To participate in the H2O For Heroes collection drive efforts, visit www.firehousesubs.com or download the Firehouse Subs app to find your nearest location.

*Limit one medium sub per person, per case of unopened 24-pack bottled water (of any brand)

*Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, airports and college campuses.

