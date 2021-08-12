Firehouse Subs Opens on Florida Institute of Technology Campus in Brand-New Panther Food Court





Melbourne, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs ® is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Melbourne, Florida on the campus of Florida Institute of Technology at 150 W University Blvd. The restaurant has opened its doors in the all-new Panther Food Court at the Denius Student Center on Thursday, August 12, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs husband and wife franchisees Britt and Jeff Diaz.

When Jeff Diaz resided in Jacksonville, Florida while attending college, he discovered Firehouse Subs and it came to be his favorite restaurant. His love for the restaurant brand’s food and values inspired the dynamic duo to leave their long software development and legal office careers to become franchisees. This is the fourth restaurant for the couple, who own and operate locations in Rockledge, Titusville and Indian Harbour Beach.

“We are excited to welcome Florida Tech students, staff and visitors in to enjoy Firehouse Subs in the beautiful, brand-new Panther Food Court,” Britt Diaz said. “Our favorite part of the brand is supporting local first responders through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, and we can’t wait to share our passion with the Panther community.”

“Florida Tech is excited to welcome Firehouse Subs to campus,” said Bino Campanini, senior vice president for student life and alumni affairs. “We strive to give our students a variety of dining choices and continue to expand the options available to them. Being able to now offer them Firehouse’s selection of sandwiches, soups and more will enhance their dining experience on campus.”

The Florida Tech Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant offers in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes that occur on the university premises.

The Diaz family is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.4 million in the greater Orlando area. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation to help achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $60 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities.” This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,200 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$60+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

About Florida Institute of Technology

Florida Tech was founded in 1958 at the dawn of the Space Race that would soon define the Atlantic coast of Florida and captivate the nation. Now the premier private technological university in the Southeast, Florida Tech is a Tier 1 Best National University in U.S. News & World Report and was named one of the magazine’s Best Global Universities in 2020. Described as one of the “best and most interesting institutions in the nation” in the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2020, Florida Tech is ranked among the top 5 percent of 20,000 degree-granting institutions worldwide in the 2020-21 World University Rankings. Florida Tech offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and aviation, engineering, computing and cybersecurity, business, science and mathematics, psychology, education and communication. Learn more about our relentless pursuit of greatness at www.floridatech.edu .

