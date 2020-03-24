Firehouse Subs Now Offering Double Rewards Points, Kids Eat Free

To thank guests for choosing Firehouse Subs during this time, all Firehouse Rewards members will earn double points* on their entire purchase. This promotion includes third-party delivery orders – guests just need to save their receipt and submit a photo within the Firehouse Rewards app. *Offer is only valid in the U.S.

Additionally, through the end of April, we are offering a FREE Kids’ Combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub* by showing this coupon at the register or mentioning it over the phone. Guests can also download this printable activity sheet for their kids.

*This offer is only valid 3/23/20 – 4/30/20 at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations. Carryout orders only. Order at the counter or call ahead. Print offer or show on smartphone to redeem. Cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons. $4.99 Medium Choice Subs not valid as qualifying items. Not valid with online or delivery orders. One coupon per person, per visit. Child does not need to be present.

Firehouse Subs is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast-casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America’s Best Customer Service Brands. In 2019, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities” and ranked No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in the categories of Food Quality, Taste and Flavor, and Service and Hospitality in Technomic’s Consumer Brand Metrics rankings.