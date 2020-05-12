Firehouse Subs Launches Family Meal Deal That Continues to Support Local Communities

Fast-casual brand serves up a deal that helps save lives

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) At a time when consumers are at home with family or roommates and craving an easy way to fulfill their comfort-food fix, Firehouse Subs has launched a limited-time offer that allows guests to mix-and-match some of their Firehouse favorites. Sound the alarm for Firehouse Subs’ Family Meal Deal. The new offer, starting May 11 for a limited time at U.S. locations*, features a choice of three medium subs – any combination of the iconic Hook & Ladder®, Italian or Firehouse Meatball® – three bags of chips and three cookies for $24, plus tax.

Even better, the Family Meal Deal helps save lives. At Firehouse Subs, the steaming hot subs have substance with a portion of every purchase going directly to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $50 million to hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada.

Since early March through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund, the Foundation has partnered with locally-owned Firehouse Subs restaurants across the map to feed tens of thousands of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic, as well as individuals and families in need and seniors who are unable to leave their homes.

“To the guests who support Firehouse Subs, every order not only makes a difference in the lives of our local restaurant owners and their crews, but we are able to continue to make an impact in the communities we serve through our Foundation,” said Firehouse Subs Chief Executive Officer Don Fox. “Our passion to support public safety within our communities is truly in the DNA of our entire Firehouse Subs family. With our newly launched Family Meal Deal, guests can enjoy the same great-quality subs they know and love, while feeling good about their purchase knowing it has a greater impact.”

To order the Family Meal Deal, visit FirehouseSubs.com or download the Firehouse Subs app to order and have it hot and ready for pickup at the Rapid Rescue To Go® station inside at your nearest Firehouse Subs location, or order through a third-party delivery platform*. Across the U.S., each Firehouse Subs location is locally owned and operated, and each owner will make the decision to restart dine-in service at limited capacity following state and local regulations.

*Excludes Alaska.

*Menu item availability and pricing may vary for delivery.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Based on recent Technomic Ignite consumer data, Firehouse Subs is currently ranked America’s No. 1 Favorite Fast-Casual Chain , America’s No. 1 Favorite Sandwich Chain and America’s No. 4 Favorite Chain overall. In 2019, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities” and ranked No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in the categories of Food Quality, Taste and Flavor, and Service and Hospitality in Technomic’s Consumer Brand Metrics rankings.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,170 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$50+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

