Firehouse Subs introduces new Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub with App-Only Access Week

Leading international sandwich brand introduces a limited-time sub featuring new garlic bread sub roll

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs is satisfying hearty appetites with a twist on classic comfort foods by introducing the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub, available for a limited time. The new menu item combines Italian American favorites — meatball subs, pepperoni pizza and garlic bread — all in one sub. The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub features Firehouse Subs’ Italian meatballs in marinara, with double the melted provolone cheese of a classic Firehouse Meatball® topped with crispy slices of pepperoni and Italian seasoning all nestled inside a freshly toasted garlic bread sub roll ( View/download photos ). The cheesy, zesty sub will be available on April 5, but Firehouse Subs App users will have early access to order the sub an entire week before it becomes available to everyone else.

March 29 through April 4, Firehouse Subs Rewards users can exclusively order the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub in the Firehouse Subs App during the App-Only Access Week. Orders will be available for pickup via Rapid Rescue To Go® and guests will receive double points on their entire purchase during this early-access period*. Points may be redeemed for food rewards like free subs. Firehouse Rewards members are the first to know about promotions and new menu items through the Firehouse Subs App. The Firehouse Rewards program recently earned the highest score among sandwich and bagel concepts in Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Loyalty Programs .

Crafting the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub as a perfect option for takeout, Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller drew inspiration from the popularity of pizza during the pandemic and its portability.

“As many of our guests continue to choose to pick up their Firehouse Subs to-go, I wanted to create a sub that brought the warm experience they know from our restaurants home with them,” said Miller. “By taking the popular Firehouse Meatball and adding familiar, comforting flavors, the new sub provides guests with a delicious twist on the craveable subs they know and love us for.”

To order a Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub, download the Firehouse Subs App from the Apple App Store or Google Play and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go station inside your nearest Firehouse Subs location, and some locations currently offer curbside pickup. Starting April 5, this hot and hearty sub will be available for a limited time to all Firehouse Subs guests via dine-in, phone, carryout or third-party delivery orders as well.

Additionally guests can order an a la carte side of garlic bread, perfect for pairing with soup, chili and salads. Garlic lovers can also have any other small, medium or large sub on the menu upgraded and made with a toasted garlic bread roll for an additional charge.

*Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub available to order exclusively via Firehouse Subs App or FirehouseSubs.com from March 29-April 4. Double rewards points apply to whole purchase when guest orders a Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub for pickup. Guest must be enrolled in Firehouse Rewards program to earn points. Offer valid through April 4 and applies only to pickup orders.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities.” This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,190 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$55+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

Contact:

Jane Shehane

Firehouse Subs

904-606-5226

pr@firehousesubs.com

The post Firehouse Subs introduces new Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub with App-Only Access Week first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.