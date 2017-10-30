FireFin Poke Shop closes all locations

FireFin Poke announced Monday that it will close all five of its locations.

“We gave it everything we had, and in the end, the concept simply was not working financially,” said partners Rodelio Aglibot and Anshul Mangal in a news release. “We want to thank our loyal fans and guests for giving us the privilege to share our Poke, Hawaiian Love and Aloha to each of you.”

The restaurant had locations at 10 S. LaSalle St., 174 N. Franklin St., 500 W. Madison St., 1415 N. Milwaukee Ave., and 802 W. Belmont Ave. That location opened just last week in tandem with ramen shop Furious Spoon, which will remain open.

Mangal said the partners do not have any other projects at this time. He said the Chicago climate has been challenging for poke, among other factors that played into the closing.

“It’s very disappointing,” Mangal said. “I feel really disappointed and sad, honestly.”

