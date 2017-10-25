Firebird Promotes Tim Schroder to Senior Vice President

Restaurant industry veteran to play pivotal role in company’s continued growth

Tim Schroder

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC, announced today the promotion of Tim Schroder to Senior Vice President of Operations Services.

“Tim has been an invaluable member of our Firebird Restaurant Group’s senior leadership team over the last four years,” said Mike Karns, Chief Executive Officer of Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC. “We’re excited that he will be stepping up to even greater levels of responsibility. Tim will play a pivotal role in leading the Firebird team as we continue to expand existing brands, create new concepts and acquire others.”

Schroder’s expertise has been successfully applied to several key areas throughout the organization, including operation services, marketing, purchasing, information technology, culinary innovation, financial analysis, guest relations and new restaurant openings. His new position will expand his leadership functions to include training, accounting and finance for all Firebird brands, as well as Sunrise Mexican Foods.

“I have big shoes to fill, but I’m ready for the challenge,” said Schroder. “This organization is already doing great things and I’m eager to make an even bigger impact.”

Prior to joining Firebird as Director of Operations Services in 2013, Tim served as Vice President of Marketing with Which Wich Superior Sandwiches and Texas Land & Cattle/Lone Star Steakhouse, and Director of Franchise Field Marketing for Applebee’s.

About Firebird Restaurant Group

Firebird Restaurant Group, LLC is owned by its CEO, Mike Karns. Firebird now has six popular restaurant concepts, with 49 locations in two states: El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, Meso Maya, Taqueria La Ventana, Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar, Tortaco and its newest acquisition, Village Burger Bar. In addition to Firebird Restaurant Group, Karns owns Sunrise Mexican Foods, which produces high-quality Mexican food products including fresh made chips, tortillas, flautas and tamales for retail and food service operations coast-to-coast.

