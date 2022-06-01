Fire up jerk chicken with hot and spicy sides this Fourth of July

July 4 is the No. 1 day for cooking out in the United States, according to the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association. So someone near and dear has probably already been tasked with buying charcoal or making sure the propane tank is full, and tracking down red, white and blue party favors. The only big question this year is what to cook.

Burgers, hot dogs and potato salad are familiar favorites, but this year, I feel like I need to jazz it up a bit. That means one thing in my spice-loving family — adding the fiery heat of chili peppers to every dish so the fireworks aren't just in the sky, but also on our lips. Here are the options:

— Why not start the party with a spicy jalapeno margarita? The sweet and tangy flavors of lime and orange in the Mexican cocktail pair perfectly with sliced jalapeno, especially if you rim the glass with sugar instead of salt. It announces, after a year off, I'm ready to rock 'n roll.

— Blistered shishitos can't be beat when it comes to peppery finger food. The thin-skinned peppers take just a few minutes to cook on the grill or on the stovetop in a searing hot pan, and once charred and dusted with salt, are as irresistible as potato chips. Also, eating them is a fun game of chance — while most are only mildly spicy, every once in a while you'll bite into one that will make your nose run and eyes water.

— Swap the traditional mayonnaise-based dressing in coleslaw for a spicy-sweet mix of pepper jam, olive oil and lime juice. The extra kick of flavor won't go unnoticed.

— Really fire up the grill with a fiery jerk chicken. It takes a little longer to prepare than traditional barbecued chicken — the meat has to marinate for 24 hours before cooking — but it also packs a much bigger punch. In addition to allspice, garlic and onion, an authentic wet rub includes Scotch bonnet peppers, which are 12 to 140 times hotter than jalapeno. There's a good chance you or your guests will break out in a sweat. But boy, is it good!

It's a little early for the local weather forecast. But with these recipes, it's bound to be hot and happy.

JALAPENO MARGARITA

Silver tequila, also known as blanco, is considered the best tequila for mixed drinks because it's clean and light. Put in more jalapeno if you like a spicier drink. I rimmed the glasses in sugar for summery sweetness.

1 lime wedge to rim the glass, plus 1 lime wheel for garnish

1 tablespoon sugar, for the rim

2 ounces silver tequila

Juice of 1 lime

1 ounce orange liqueur, such as Cointreau

1/2 ounce agave or simple syrup

1/4 or 1/2 jalapeno pepper cut into thin, round slices (use more for a spicier drink)

Wet the rim of a rocks glass with the slice of lime, and gently rotate the rim in the sugar to coat the edge evenly. Set the glass aside.

Fill a small cocktail shaker with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave and jalapeno slices. Tightly close and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled, about 15 seconds (the bottom of a metal shaker should frost over).

Fill sugared glass with fresh ice and strain margarita into the glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Makes 1 cocktail.

— Gretchen McKay, Post-Gazette

CHARRED SHISHITO PEPPERS WITH SRIRACHA DIPPING SAUCE

Shishitos have a wrinkled, thin skin and bright green color. They're easy to find in most grocery stores, and are often used in East Asian cooking. Only 1 in 10 is super-hot, so they're a great gateway pepper for novice chili-heads.

I used Liokareas chili pepper olive oil for an extra kick, and added a mayo-based Sriracha sauce for dipping.

For sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 teaspoon Sriracha, or more to taste

1/2 teaspoon hot smoked paprika, or more to taste

Salt

For peppers

8 ounces shishito peppers

1 teaspoon chili olive oil

Flaky salt, such as Maldon

Make dipping sauce: Whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, Sriracha, paprika and a good pinch of salt. Taste and adjust seasoning. Put aside if using right away, or cover and place in the fridge until needed.

Prepare peppers: Set a large cast-iron pan over medium heat. Toss shishito peppers with olive oil in a large bowl.

Once the pan is hot, use tongs to add peppers in a single layer. Cook 5-7 minutes, moving the peppers around every few minutes, until they are evenly blistered.

Remove from pan to a plate and sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately with dipping sauce,

Serves 4.

— Gretchen McKay, Post-Gazette

SPICY SOUTHERN COLESLAW

Instead of mayonnaise, this Southern coleslaw is dressed in a spicy-sweet mix of pepper jelly, olive oil and lime juice. You can shred the cabbage or chop it. I used homemade jalapeno jam I made during the pandemic, but red pepper jelly works, too.

4 cups shredded or chopped green cabbage (from 1 head cabbage)

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/3 cup pepper jelly

3 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or more to taste

Toss together cabbage, bell peppers, onion and cilantro in a bowl. In another small bowl, whisk together pepper jelly, oil, lime juice, salt, cayenne and black pepper. Taste and add more pepper jelly, salt, cayenne or black pepper if desired.

Add to cabbage mixture and toss until slaw is well coated.

Refrigerate to serve cold, or serve at room temperature.

Serves 6.

— Adapted from Southernliving.com

SPICY JERK CHICKEN

Jerk chicken is famous for its spicy-hot marinade with allspice and Scotch bonnet peppers. If you prefer less heat, substitute jalapenos. I cooked the chicken (thighs and legs) on a charcoal grill, with the lid on to get more smoky flavor.

8 scallions, chopped

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

3 Scotch bonnet chili peppers, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons chopped thyme

2 tablespoons ground allspice

Salt

1 1/4 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup vegetable oil

12 chicken pieces

Freshly ground pepper

In a food processor, combine all ingredients except the chicken and process to a paste. Put chicken pieces in a very large bowl and pour the marinade on top. Toss to coat the chicken thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Light the grill. Remove coated chicken pieces from the marinade and grill over moderately high heat, turning often, until the skin is nicely charred and the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. (For a smokier taste, leave the grill closed part of the time.)

Transfer to a platter and serve.

Serves 4-6.

— Adapted from foodandwine.com